Anna Univ sexual assault case: SIT files chargesheet against Gnanasekaran

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault case at Anna University has filed their final report against the main suspect, Gnanasekaran, before the Metropolitan Magistrate courts, Saidapet on Monday.

Gnanasekaran (37), a roadside biryani vendor, was arrested by the Kotturpuram AWPS (All Women Police Station) on December 25. The assault happened on December 23, 2024 and the survivor filed a police complaint the next day.

She had gone against his assumptions that she could be shamed into keeping quiet about the video of the assault, and filed a police complaint despite his threats that he would send the video to her father. Kotturpuram AWPS had booked the accused under eight sections including 63 (a), 64 (1) (rape), 75 (1) (sexual harassment), 127 (2) of BNS (wrongful confinement), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and sections 67 and 67 (A) of IT Act and were probing the case before it was transferred to the SIT on orders from the Madras High Court.

The SIT has IPS officers Bhukya Sneha Priya (who was Deputy Commissioner (Anna Nagar) in Chennai), Ayman Jamal (Deputy Commissioner, Avadi), and S Brinda (Deputy Commissioner, Salem city). Meanwhile, Gnanasekaran was remanded back to judicial custody on Monday after completion of a three-day custodial interrogation by Pallikaranai police in connection with seven theft cases against him in which he allegedly stole over 250 sovereigns of gold.

He reportedly told police that he would roam around in a car or an auto and target bungalow-type homes, and residences without CCTVs and would break into them.