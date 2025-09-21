Glitches delay Chennai-bound Vande Bharat train by four hours

CHENNAI: Passengers faced inconvenience when the Vande Bharat Express (No 20608) from Mysuru to Chennai was delayed by about four hours on Friday (September 20). The train had encountered a technical fault twice in Tirupattur district.

The train, which departed Mysuru at 1.05 pm, came to a halt near Bachur railway station around 4.40 pm due to an engine glitch. After the staff fixed the issue, it resumed the journey at 5.58 pm.

However, the engine broke down again a few kilometres away near Somanayakkanpatti railway station.

A replacement engine was arranged, and the train left for Chennai at 8.15 pm, Daily Thanthi reported.