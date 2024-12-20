Begin typing your search...

    Glitch in power line delays trains services on Chennai-Gummidipoondi route

    The technical glitch caused trains to halt one after the other, at Ennore and Tiruvottiyur stations.

    20 Dec 2024 10:35 AM IST
    Glitch in power line delays trains services on Chennai-Gummidipoondi route
    CHENNAI: Train services on the Chennai-Gummidipoondi route were disrupted due to a fault in a high-voltage power line, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    The technical glitch caused trains to halt one after the other, at Ennore and Tiruvottiyur stations.

    Several passengers reported facing significant inconvenience due to the unexpected disruption.

