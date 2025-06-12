Glitch disrupts Metro service till airport station

CHENNAI: In yet another incident of service disruption, the Chennai Metro Rail suspended train services till the Airport Metro station due to a technical glitch on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday at 5.30 pm, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced service had been disrupted till the Airport Metro station, causing outrage among the public. However, several passengers claim the service was disrupted much earlier.

Though the issue was rectified around 7.30 pm, the direct Metro train service from Chennai Central to Airport via Koyambedu (Green Line) was cancelled, causing further distress among the people.

“As several people had been returning from work and rest taking the Metro to reach the airport, the public experienced major inconvenience due to the disruption on Wednesday evening,” said H Janaki, who was stranded at Central Metro station.

Meanwhile, several other passengers claimed that there were no formal announcements made at the stations regarding the disruption.

“I had been waiting at Nandanam Metro for more than 45 minutes. But, I was not informed about the halt in service. CMRL should address the repeated technical glitch affecting people,” another passenger added.