Glass panel crashes at Chennai airport, no one injured

    Glass sheets getting shattered at the airport here is not new and the latest incident on Thursday was the 89th instance.

    AuthorPTIPTI|29 Aug 2025 12:50 PM IST
    Chennai airport 

    CHENNAI: A glass panel crashed at the Chennai international airport, causing inconvenience to the passengers. No one was injured, an official at the airport said on Friday.

    The incident occurred near a restaurant in the airport. Passengers rushed out of the restaurant, hearing a loud crash. The airport staff arrived at the spot and put up temporary barricades in the area to prevent passengers from stepping on the broken glass.

    Chennai International Airport
    PTI

