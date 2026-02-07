Glaring gap: ‘Pugai Padam’ uses smog plates to document pollution exposure in Chennai

At Pugai Padam: When Smog Makes Art at Art Houz, these plates form the central narrative, where pollution itself produces the image and brings out the high-contrast lived experience.

"The campaign's idea is to deepen how people view pollution," said environmentalist Nityanand Jayaraman, adding that the plates reflect how caste and demography shape living conditions through policy decisions that determine where pollution concentrates.

The exhibition centres lived experience - who breathes what air, and where, describing this uneven exposure as slow environmental violence shaped by location and vulnerability.