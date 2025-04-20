Girl with memory issues who went missing 6 years ago reunited with kin in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old girl who went missing six years ago was reunited with her family members by Arumbakkam police, who traced the girl to a rescue home in Cuddalore district.

According to the police, the family members of the girl filed a complaint on November 1, 2018, after the girl did not return from school. She was studying in class 8 then and had memory loss issues.

While a missing complaint was registered and police went through the routine of enquiries at school, with her friends and searches, the girl could not be traced, then after which the case was put on the back burner.

Recently, while reviewing pending cases, Commissioner A Arun directed that special teams be formed to trace the missing girl child after which the Arumbakkam police team pored over lists of missing children and also got in touch with rescue homes in all districts when they got in touch with a home in Cuddalore, where the girl was housed.

A team from Arumbakkam police station along with the girl's mother, visited the rescue home in Cuddalore, where the woman identified the now 18-year-old as her missing daughter. The girl was brought back home to Chennai on Friday, and child protection unit officials are assisting the cops in enquiring with the teen on what happened to her.

The top brass of the city police commended the efforts of the Arumbakkam police team in reuniting the missing girl with her family after six years.