Girl narrowly escapes paedophile's assault in Tiruvallur

Chennai: The Tiruvallur district police have cast a net to nab the man who allegedly attempted to sexually assault the 10-year-old girl he abducted near Gummidipoondi while she was returning from school on Monday.

The CCTV footage of the man abducting the girl has gone viral on social media. Police sources said that the girl managed to escape from his clutches after raising an alarm.

The girl is a class 4 student at a school in the Gummidipoondi locality. The video clip shows the man following the girl and gagging her with his hands from behind. As she struggled to escape, the man dragged her to the bushes by the side of the road.

Police sources said that the girl managed to escape from him after she raised alarms and rushed to her grandmother, who approached the police.

On information, the police, along with child welfare authorities, enquired the girl and admitted her to a hospital for a medical check-up. The Arambakkam police have formed special teams to track the man who abducted the girl and attempted to sexually assault her.