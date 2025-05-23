Ghats to receive heavy rain, light showers for Chennai until May 26

CHENNAI: Heavy rain is expected in the ghats of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka as a low pressure area is likely to form over west central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area has already formed over the east central Arabian sea.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that a low pressure area which formed over the east central Arabian sea is off south Konkan-Goa coasts and is likely to move nearly northward and concentrate into a depression with no possibility of further intensification, said IMD.

It also said that a low pressure area is likely to form over the west central and adjoining Bay of Bengal on May 27, due to which Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas will receive light to moderate rain at isolated places until May 28.

Heavy rain is expected over the Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore at isolated places from May 24 to 26, it said. The conditions are also likely to become favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over south Arabian sea, parts of Maldives and Comorin area, IMD noted.

The weather department has predicted light rainfall for some areas in Chennai city, with the maximum temperature staying within 36 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur over some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.