Ghana national among two held with cocaine in Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police arrested two individuals, including a Ghana national, for possession of cocaine in Nungambakkam on Wednesday.

Police seized 11 grams of cocaine, Rs 40,000 in cash, and two mobile phones.

Nungambakkam Police team, during surveillance on College Road, noticed a man behaving suspiciously and on search found cocaine intended for sale in his bag.

The man was identified as Pradeepkumar alias Prado, 38, of Sangagiri in Salem. Based on info from him, police arrested John, 38, of Ghana origin, from Hosur.

He was brought to Chennai for further probe. The two are part of a larger drug network, said police, adding they were remanded in judicial custody.