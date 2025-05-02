Get Tahdco smart card for govt benefits, Mayor urges sanitary workers

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation on Thursday urged the sanitary workers, including temporary workers, to enrol themselves in the Tamil Nadu Cleanliness Workers Welfare Board to receive benefits from the State government.

On account of World Labour Day, a special event was held at the GCC auditorium in Ripon Building on Thursday. Mayor R Priya urged the cleanliness workers to enrol in the welfare board and distributed two pairs of fluorescent uniforms along with a head cap, water bottle and other welfare items to 400 cleanliness workers and malaria workers.

While addressing the media, the mayor said that as per the guidance of the chief minister, cleanliness workers with GCC and temporary workers were given identity cards through Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Corporation (Tahdco) to enable the sanitary workers to avail of all the beneficial schemes from the government.

She also noted that the CM has increased the solatium amount for the families of cleanliness workers who died on duty to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh.

The State also extended support by providing Rs 1 lakh to the cleanliness workers who met with an accident on duty, and an education fund of Rs 1,000 to the children of sanitary workers, and conducting programmes to develop the skills of cleanliness workers, she said.

To avail of these benefits, the cleanliness workers, including temporary workers, should enrol themselves Tamil Nadu Cleanliness Workers Welfare Board, she notified.