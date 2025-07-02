Generator smoke triggers panic at hostel near Kathipara; 8 hospitalised

CHENNAI: A major scare unfolded early Tuesday morning after eight people from a hostel, fainted due to smoke inhalation from a malfunctioning generator near Kathipara junction in Chennai.

The incident took place at a hostel located on GST Road in Alandur.

According to initial reports, a power outage occurred around midnight.

In response, the hostel staff switched on the generator to restore electricity. However, around 5 am, thick smoke began emanating from the generator and quickly spread through the premises.

Eight people, including the hostel manager, Bharath, lost consciousness after inhaling the smoke, leading to panic among guests.

Personnel from the St Thomas Mount police station, Guindy fire service rushed to the spot.

Firefighters quickly ventilated the building, cleared the smoke, and rescued the unconscious individuals.

All eight were taken to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) Guindy, where they are undergoing treatment.

Authorities confirmed that the smoke has since been cleared and the generator shut down, posing no further threat to the hostel’s occupants or the surrounding area.

St Thomas Mount police have registered a case and launched an investigation.