GCTP reaches out to delivery agents, college students

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on Saturday reached out to delivery professionals to reinforce safe driving practices like wearing helmets and following traffic rules.

“Apart from general traffic enforcement and regulation, GCTP has been working relentlessly to create awareness among motorists and the public to reduce accidents and eradicate unsafe driving practices. With an increase in vehicles, road safety has become a critical issue. In recent days, delivery persons from ride hauling, online shopping and food delivery apps are found to be involved in fast-driving practices,” an official release stated.

Police said that some of the delivery professionals have the pressure to deliver in a short time, which leads to risky driving practices both to themselves and other riders. Also, the Road Safety Club was inaugurated at Chellammal Women’s college, Guindy, to promote safer streets through student leadership under the National Service Scheme. Around 1,200 students participated in this programme.