GCP's cyber wing restitutes Rs 1.37 cr to scam victims in October

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police's cyber wings had restituted Rs 1.37 crore to victims of cyber fraud in October. In the first ten months of 2025, the Greater Chennai Police have restituted Rs 23.03 crore to victims of cyber fraud.

The cybercrime division received 164 complaints in October via the emergency helpline 1930 and walk-in, and action was taken in 109 of these complaints. Actions were taken under the supervision of Zonal Joint Commissioners and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to track fraudulent transactions, freeze the bank accounts of suspects, and retrieve stolen funds through legal procedures.

In October, the cyber crime wing team at the GCP headquarters restituted Rs 66.59 lakh in 34 cases. This was followed by the North zone cyber crime unit recovering Rs 29.98 lakh in 25 cases, the West zone cyber crime unit recovering Rs 18.45 lakh in 15 cases, the East zone cyber crime unit recovering Rs 18.29 lakh in 14 cases, and the South zone cyber crime unit recovering Rs 4.2 lakh in 21 cases.

GCP Commissioner A Arun has cautioned the public to be cautious and advised not to transfer money to unknown bank accounts. If you suspect you have been targeted or have fallen victim to any cyber fraud, immediately report the incident via the toll-free helpline 1930 or by registering a complaint online at www.cybercrime.gov.in.