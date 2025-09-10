GCP reunites 80-year-old woman with family after three months

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police, through their Kaaval Karangal initiative, reunited an 80-year-old woman with her family, almost three months after her family reported her missing.

The woman who intended to travel to Madurantakam in Kancheepuram district to meet her daughter boarded the wrong bus and ended up at Maduvinkarai near Guindy.

On July 30, about a month after the elderly woman was loitering in the streets, she was rescued by the Guindy police. She was given medical treatment, and efforts were initiated to identify the woman and reach out to her family.

The city police posted the woman's photographs on social media, coordinated with police stations, and found that a missing person complaint at Uthiramerur police station matched the description of the elderly woman and reached out to her family.

The woman was identified as Mariammal (80), and she has age-related memory ailments. On Tuesday (September 9), the city police reunited the missing elderly woman with her daughter, Gengammal.

Kaaval Karangal, an initiative started by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) in April 2021, has benefited 8,766 people in distress over the last four years.

"Of the 8,766 people rescued through the initiative, 5,866 people were provided shelter, and 1,415 people were reunited with their families. Around 5,692 unidentified bodies have been given an honourable burial," an official release stated.