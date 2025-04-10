GCP Commissioner seeks ban on Grindr

CHENNAI: Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun has written to the authorities to suspend/ban Grindr, a social networking and dating app for LGBTQ persons as city police probe into synthetic drug networks have revealed that the app has frequently featured as the medium through which suppliers reached out to peddlers and customers.

GCP has written to the CERT (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), the nodal agency that deals with cyber security related incidents seeking to police the global app.

"In five out of ten cases, we have noticed the app being used as a medium for communications with potential clients," a senior police officer said.