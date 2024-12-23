GCC to spend Rs 46 crore to restore, maintain over 500 Chennai parks

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated a tender for the maintenance of over 500 parks in all three regions in the capital city for a contract period of three years. The total tender value is Rs 46 crore.

As many as 122 parks in the north region under the Corporation will be maintained under package 1 at an estimated cost of Rs 8.98 crore.

Similarly, Rs 18.49 crore and Rs 18.52 crore have been allocated for the maintenance and upkeep of 215 and 258 parks in the central and southern parts of the city. It will be carried out in packages 2 and 3.

The last date for submitting the tender documentation is January 2. It’s noted that the pre-bid meeting will be held today in the office of superintendent engineer of parks and playgrounds in the headquarters of the Corporation.

Meanwhile, the local body has intensified the mass cleaning of parks and playgrounds in the city. Additionally, following the recent monsoon spells due to Cyclone Fengal, zonal level officials were instructed to make a list of damaged properties that should be rectified at the earliest.