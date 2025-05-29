GCC to set up EV charging stations at15 locations in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the city increasing, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has initiated efforts to install more EV charging stations, recognising the necessity of creating adequate charging infrastructure for public use.

The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited had requested that suitable government lands be identified for the installation of charging stations at prominent locations with high traffic across all 15 zones of the Chennai Corporation.

In response, the local body has decided to set up charging points in 15 locations and selected beaches, parks, playgrounds, gardens, lakes, and other government-owned vacant lands within the corporation limits for the same.

Some of the locations where charging stations will be set up are the Chennai Egmore National Art Gallery, Magaral Park in the Ambattur zone, Chetpet Eco Park and Bougainvilla Park in the Anna Nagar zone, Semmozhi Park and Nageswara Rao Park in the Teynampet zone, and Shri Ashtalakshmi temple parking in the Adyar zone.

In addition, charging stations will be available at Marina Beach parking in the Teynampet zone, Thiruvanmaiyur Beach parking, Besant Nagar parking in the Adyar zone, and two charging stations in Somasudharam Ground and the Chennai Corporation playground in the Kodambakkam zone.

"As people from the lower middle class and middle class in Chennai have started purchasing E-bikes, providing charging points will be beneficial for them. The general public should be allowed to charge for free," Councillor of 104th ward TV Shemmozhi said at the council meeting.

In response, Chennai Mayor Priya said it has been decided to set up charging points at 15 locations in the city and the work will begin soon. However, there is no possibility of free of cost charging for the public, she clarified.