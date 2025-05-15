GCC to set up 10 new animal birth control centres to curb stray dog menace

CHENNAI: After Chief Minister MK Stalin directed the local bodies to intensify the drive against stray dogs, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has instructed its veterinary department to intensify the animal birth control (ABC) drive and anti-rabies vaccination programme.

A press release from the Ripon Building said that 55 stray dogs were being treated at 5 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres every day – 30 at the centre in Pulianthope, 15 at Lloyd’s Colony and Kannammapettai centres, and 10 at Meenambakkam and Sholinganallur centres.

To control the stray dog menace, around 10 new ABC centres will come up at 10 zones – Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Perungudi) within the Corporation limits. Each centre will be able to handle to upto 30 canines a day. From June, around 1.80 lakh stray dogs will receive intensive rabies vaccination and deworming medication at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

A stray dog census conducted by the GCC, in collaboration with the World Veterinary Services (WVS), Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board and volunteers within the Corporation areas has revealed that there are over 1.80 lakh stray dogs.

From 2021 to April 2025, 66,285 stray dogs were sterilised. Within the same period, over 1.08 lakh dogs, including 66,285 strays and 41,917 pets, were vaccinated against rabies, the Corporation said.

Meanwhile, 16 dog-catching vehicles are being equipped with nets and trained employees. As many as 23 veterinary assistants carry out the sterilisation operations and 4 veterinarians monitor the ABC surgeries. A pilot project has been launched for microchipping 2 lakh dogs – both strays and pets.

The details will be registered on the Corporation website, including places where stray dogs are caught, date of sterilisation, details of parasite medication, and other treatment details. Through this, complete monitoring of dog breeding and vaccination will be carried out. As many 9,883 pets have been licensed by the civic body.