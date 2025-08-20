GCC to prepare alignment plan for flyover along Radhakrishnan Salai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has initiated steps to appoint a consultant to carry out a topographical survey and prepare the alignment plan and Land Plan Schedule (LPS) for the proposed reconstruction of the flyover along Dr Radhakrishnan Salai.

The new structure will replace the partially demolished flyover at the RK Salai–Royapettah High Road junction.

The demolition was necessitated to facilitate the construction of the underground RK Salai Metro station, which falls under Corridor 3 of the 116-km Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project, linking Madhavaram and SIPCOT via Mylapore. Because the foundation of the existing flyover clashed with the station layout, a portion of the structure, in the direction of Royapettah, is being dismantled.

According to the tender document, the decision to realign the flyover along Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, instead of Royapettah High Road, was taken jointly by the GCC and Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

Officials said the selected consultant will undertake a detailed survey of all junctions along Dr Radhakrishnan Salai using total station technology to map longitudinal and cross-sectional levels and capture existing features.

Based on these findings, the consultant will prepare alignment drawings, site plans, cross-sections, and the LPS by collating revenue records and identifying land parcels that may need to be acquired.

The alignment plan will specify the overall length, cross-section design, and land requirements, which will be finalised after weighing cost-effectiveness and ease of construction. The LPS will also document acquisition costs.

Once completed, the realigned flyover, integrated with the Metro station infrastructure, is expected to ease traffic congestion along the arterial stretch.