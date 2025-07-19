Chennai Corporation to hire private agency to evaluate solid waste disposal

CHENNAI: To maintain the sanitation and cleanliness of the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has hired a private agency to monitor the collection and transportation of solid waste to disposal sites in selected zones on a public-private partnership mode.

GCC, which had already handed over the collection and transportation of solid waste in 14 zones out of the 15 to private agencies, has now started recruiting independent engineers (IE), a private consultant, to oversee the collection and transportation of solid waste.

According to its latest proposal, it’s being implemented in zones 5 & 6 – Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar – both comprising 28 wards covering to an extent of 38.92 sq km. The concessionaire, who undertook handling of solid waste, is employing workers to carry out collection and transportation of solid waste, street sweeping waste, silt (removed and staked) from drains and canals onto roads, horticulture waste and domestic hazardous waste in the selected zones.

The key feature of this project is that 50% of the monthly payment would be fixed while the remaining would be based on performance of the concessionaire, which in turn would be evaluated based on a set of key performance indicators (KPI). “The appointed IE or consultant will monitor and supervise the proper fulfilment of the concession agreement with reference to the physical, financial progress, key performance indicators and service delivery parameters,” said a GCC official. “The IE can appoint relevant staff or personnel for daily monitoring of project implementation and operations.”

“The main objective is to continuously monitor the activities on a daily basis, authenticate daily reports submitted by the Concessionaire and generate its own report for checking the concessionaire’s report and report to authority,” added the official.

According to tender documents, the project shall be implemented through PPP model on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis as per TN Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) Act and TN Transparency in Tenders (PPP Procurement) Rules 2012.