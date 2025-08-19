GCC takes 60 kids with high scores on edu tour to ISRO

CHENNAI: The GCC organised an educational tour for 60 students from Corporation schools, who had secured high marks in Class 10 board examinations, to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

On Tuesday, Mayor R Priya flagged off a Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation bus carrying the students from Ripon Building.

The group visited Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, the Spaceport of India, at Sriharikota. According to GCC officials, the initiative aims to encourage students to develop an interest in space science and research, while also providing them with practical insights into the subject.

Nikitha, a Class 11 student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Saidapet, said, “Visiting an ISRO centre is a significant opportunity for us. I was happy to see the rockets there.”

Her classmate, BS Tejaswini, added, “Being selected for this annual tour gives us a valuable chance to interact with scientists, clarify our doubts, and gain a deeper understanding of space.”

The GCC has been conducting such educational tours every year for high-performing students from its schools. This year, 60 students who excelled in the Class 10 board exams and continued their studies in Corporation schools were selected for the programme. They were accompanied by teaching faculty during the tour.