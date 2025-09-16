GCC schools adopting picky formula from private schools, alleges councillor

CHENNAI: During the Chennai Corporation Council meeting in July, CPI councillor Renuka accused Corporation-run schools of adopting admission practices similar to private institutions by being selective with students. While her concern was dismissed by Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar and fellow councillors as an isolated incident, Renuka insists the practice is widespread.

Speaking at the meeting, she alleged that many schools under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) admit only students who secure higher percentages in classes 9 to 11, while refusing those who clear the exam with relatively lower scores.

"How can a student continue their studies if even government schools refuse to admit them?" she asked, sparking turmoil in the council.

In a conversation with DT Next, the Ward 42 councillor from Tondiarpet reiterated that this was not a one-off case, and it puts many low-income families under stress. She pointed to a student in her ward who was denied admission despite scoring 382 out of 500 in the class 10 board exam and seeking the commerce stream.

"The higher secondary school in Appasamy Street, Royapuram zone, refused to admit him, citing low marks, which is absurd since the boy scored fairly well," she said.

According to Renuka, similar issues have been reported in Corporation schools in Perungudi and Wall Tax Road as well. She further raised concerns about the steady reduction in Tamil-medium sections, which, she argued, disproportionately affects students who struggle with English.

"Students who studied in the Tamil medium until class 5 find fewer options to continue it in class 6 and higher classes. By cutting down Tamil-medium options, schools are making it even harder for average and below-average students to continue," she said.