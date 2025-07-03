GCC plans handing over 3 stadiums to SDAT for 3 years

CHENNAI: To elevate efforts in encouraging young athletes and students to participate in sports, the Greater Chennai Corporation has been planning to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the

Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and hand over two playgrounds and one indoor stadium to enhance the facilities.

The TN sports body wrote a letter to the city corporation regarding the takeover of selected playgrounds and indoor stadiums, which are currently under the maintenance of the GCC, to enhance its facilities.

Following the letter, after keen consideration, the local body passed a resolution by getting consent from the council members to enter into a memorandum of understanding with SDAT for three years.

According to the proposal, the Chennai Corporation has decided to hand over Kannappar Thidal at Choolai, JJ Indoor Stadium at Kilpauk and Kamarajar Street Playground at Shenoy Nagar to the sports development body.

Based on the agenda, the SDAT has been allowed to make renovation and development activities at these playgrounds and stadium to encourage the young athletes and players with high standards of facilities.

It may be noted that these playgrounds and stadium were already equipped with indoor shuttle courts, football grounds, cricket nets, basketball courts, gym and other facilities. However, the SDAT and GCC have proposed to enhance these playgrounds and stadium further.