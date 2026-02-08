GCC opens 1905 new toilet seats across 214 locations in Chennai from February 1

CHENNAI: In a significant initiative to expand access to sanitation facilities across the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has operationalised 1,905 public toilet seats across 214 locations as part of its Public Toilet Management Project, effective February 1.
The civic body has set a target of over 10,400 toilet seats across more than 1,260 locations by the end of June, with nearly half of the proposed facilities currently operational.
In a press release, the Chennai Corporation noted that 3,271 toilet seats across 260 locations were set up last year and are being maintained. With the addition of 1,905 toilet seats at 214 locations this month, a total of 5,176 toilet seats at 474 locations are now available for public use.
The key goals of the project include improving sanitation infrastructure and eliminating open defecation by maintaining existing facilities and creating new ones across different parts of Chennai.
The toilets are free to use and are designed to be inclusive, with facilities for the elderly, Persons with Disabilities, children and trans persons. The structures are designed to protect from rain and heat, with adequate ventilation and lighting to enhance user comfort and safety.
The city Corporation stated that each facility is staffed for regular cleaning and maintenance.
Cleanliness workers have been provided with gloves, masks and footwear, and are being trained in safety procedures, handling of cleaning chemicals and personal hygiene.
Residents can contact the GCC helpline 1913 to seek the construction of toilets in their localities. The GCC said feasibility studies would be carried out based on requests received, and suitable action would be taken. It also plans to construct and maintain toilets in public parks and cremation grounds in response to public demand.
The GCC will conduct community meetings on February 8 regarding the maintenance of public toilets across all 15 zones to gather feedback from users and residents. The meetings will begin at 10 am, covering 437 facilities under the campaign "Nam Kazhipparai, Nam Poruppu." Officials will discuss maintenance, user responsibility, and hygiene practices.
Issues to be reviewed include CCTV surveillance outside units, cleaning schedules, availability of hand-wash facilities and mirrors, ventilation, water quality checks, and pending minor and major repairs.
The functioning of cleanliness workers, centralised monitoring, and the QR code-based complaint system installed at each location will also be explained. GCC also aims to campaign on littering inside and outside toilets, proper disposal of waste, including sanitary napkins, and preventing damage to the facilities. Accessible toilets for persons with disabilities and transgender persons will also be part of the review.