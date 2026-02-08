GCC opens 1905 new toilet seats across 214 locations in Chennai from February 1

The civic body has set a target of over 10,400 toilet seats across more than 1,260 locations by the end of June, with nearly half of the proposed facilities currently operational.

In a press release, the Chennai Corporation noted that 3,271 toilet seats across 260 locations were set up last year and are being maintained. With the addition of 1,905 toilet seats at 214 locations this month, a total of 5,176 toilet seats at 474 locations are now available for public use.

The key goals of the project include improving sanitation infrastructure and eliminating open defecation by maintaining existing facilities and creating new ones across different parts of Chennai.