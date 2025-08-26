GCC launches WhatsApp chatbot to offer hassle-free service, info to city residents

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Tamil Nadu, City Mayor R Priya launched a WhatsApp chatbot facility, which Chennaiites can use to raise civic grievances and avail services in a hassle-free manner.

Using the chatbot, any resident can get 32 services, including availing death certificate, paying property and commercial taxes, raising complaints regarding civic issues, etc., the Greater Chennai Corporation said.

For instance, the public can get information regarding the locations of zone and ward offices, health facilities provided by the Corporation, community hall availability, bus stop locations, and several other information at their fingertips, it said.

The services would be expanded by including the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and the Tamil Nadu Registration Department to offer more services to the public, ensuring hassle-free solutions.

To access the GCC chatbot, residents can use WhatsApp to chat with the dedicated mobile number 9445061913 and communicate their grievances or services they need.

To ensure that the service can be availed by everyone, it has provided the facilities in Tamil, too.

The Corporation claimed that the chatbot was designed with high standards, and has incorporated artificial intelligence for easy access to the general public.

Mayor Priya also released a dedicated QR code to pay property and commercial taxes, and GST digitally.