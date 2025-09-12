GCC issues reminder on September 30 deadline for property tax payments

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has issued a reminder to property owners, urging them to pay the current half-yearly property tax by September 30.

In a press release, the civic body stated that timely payment will help property owners avoid the monthly penal interest.

To facilitate easy payment, the GCC has listed multiple convenient modes of payment.

Property owners can clear their dues through:

· GCC tax collectors at their doorstep.

· Government e-Seva centres.

· The GCC's official website.

· Online methods: RTGS/NEFT, UPI services, and apps like Paytm.

· The "Namma Chennai" app.

· Credit/Debit cards.

· Cheque deposit machines available at GCC revenue departments.

· QR codes installed at specified government offices.

· WhatsApp payments to the number 9445061913.

The Corporation has appealed to all property owners to pay their taxes promptly and cooperate in the development activities of the city.