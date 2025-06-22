GCC holds Public-Private Partnership (PPP) conclave

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) organised a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Conclave in collaboration with the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) on Saturday.

The event was attended by 53 representatives from 39 organisations and 9 participants from 5 NGOs. Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran discussed how the public can engage with government initiatives and provided examples of how Corporations can effectively use their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

One notable example he highlighted was a government school in Sholinganallur, where the GCC partnered with a finance company to develop a turf field on the school grounds. This initiative encourages students to engage in sports activities as a way to address drug abuse.

The Commissioner introduced a portal called GCC's Public-Private Partnership Store, which allows the public to learn about various projects available for development and maintenance. Accessing information on the portal is designed to be as simple as shopping on e-commerce platforms.