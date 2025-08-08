GCC flouts promise, fills 75-acre wetland for WTE plant at Kodungaiyur, say North Chennai residents

CHENNAI: In a move that has sparked outrage among residents, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has begun levelling nearly 75 acres of wetland in north Chennai to set up a Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant, a project that locals say violates a written assurance given to them earlier this year.

The Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Associations (FNCRWA) has sent a strongly worded letter to Mayor R Priya on Wednesday, accusing the Corporation of going back on its word, ignoring growing opposition to the project.

Federation general secretary TK Shanmugam pointed out that the civic body had, in a letter dated May 27, assured that the WTE project would not proceed without holding public consultations and obtaining environmental clearance. “Now, without any of that, soil-filling has started on land classified as wetland. This is a shocking betrayal,” the letter stated.

The federation said over 10,000 residents had taken part in a 5-km-long human chain protest on May 25, demanding the project be dropped. “We had also met the Mayor and Commissioner in person and were told that if we did not want the WTE plant, we should suggest an alternative,” Shanmugam said.

He added that an alternative proposal, called the Green Chennai Initiative, has since been prepared but is yet to be formally submitted. “We are awaiting a joint meeting with the Mayor and Commissioner to present it,” he said.

Shanmugam said the Corporation’s move to fill the wetland not only violates ecological norms but also puts flood-prone North Chennai at greater risk. “The area serves as a crucial catchment during heavy rain. Ignoring this is short-sighted and dangerous,” he warned.

A biodiversity survey by a conservation NGO in May had identified at least 54 bird species in the proposed site, reinforcing the argument that it is an ecologically sensitive zone. The group said they had already brought this to the Corporation’s notice.

They also objected to the Corporation’s announcement of a 'mini forest' on the site without public input, calling it a superficial greenwashing exercise. “We had earlier welcomed the biomining project. But the reclaimed land, including the 252 acres and the wetland area, must be used for something more meaningful, such as an ecological park and a large public library with a coaching centre for competitive exams,” the letter said.

The federation urged the Mayor to intervene immediately and stop the ongoing soil-filling activity on the wetland. “The Corporation’s refusal to honour its written assurance is deeply disappointing. This is not how a democratic body should function,” Shanmugam added.