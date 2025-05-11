GCC floats 168 bids worth Rs 208 cr: Transponders in pets, stray dogs at Rs 5.2 cr

CHENNAI: The GCC floated 168 tenders in one day to kick-start several projects, which were tabled a few days ago during the council meeting. The projects included implanting transponders in dogs for end-to-end management.

The e-tenders were floated by 34 departments, of which the storm water drain department alone floated 60 tenders to the tune of Rs 208.64 crore.

Notably, the local body floated tenders for several projects which were approved in the council meeting two weeks ago. A tender was floated by the State Health Department to implant transponders in pets and street dogs to maintain the details of domesticated animals, including details on vaccinations and medical treatments given to the animal.

The project also included a special software programme that would be developed as an end-to-end record management system, as a way to prevent and control the abandonment of pets on the street. As much as Rs 5.20 crore was allocated to complete the work.

Similarly, the GCC also passed a resolution to develop a WhatsApp-based communication system to deliver services at a cost of Rs 4.45 cr. The local body has floated a tender to call for a bidder to deliver the project. Last date to submit the tender is May 27.

To strengthen the solid waste management surveillance, the GCC passed a resolution to install 400 cameras at the hotspots with integrated command and control centre for monitoring it real time to avoid piling up of solid waste. A tender worth Rs 3.63 crore was floated inviting contractors to undertake the project.