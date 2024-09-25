GCC dafadar says lipstick shade led to transfer, Mayor denies claim

CHENNAI: Amidst a controversy over the transfer of a female GCC dafadar allegedly over her lipstick shade, Mayor Priya said that the transfer was for dereliction of duty and not for her lipstick.

Reportedly, the Greater Chennai Corporation's first woman dafadar, S B Madhavi, 50, who ceremonially accompanied Mayor Priya to important events, in her role as 'dafadar', was criticised by the Mayor's assistant for using colourful lipsticks.

Mayor Priya while addressing the matter to a media outlet said that there was also criticism about the dafadar's participation in the fashion show during GCC’s Women’s Day celebrations. "She was wearing matte lipstick, which appeared striking. As the mayor's office has ministers and embassy officials visiting frequently, my PA told her not to wear those shades," the Mayor said, adding that her transfer was not related to this.

Meanwhile, S B Madhavi who has been transferred to the Manali zone said that a memo dated August 6 had cited charges of irregular attendance and disobeying orders from senior officials.

She also alleged that she was disallowed from visiting other departments at the Ripon Building and talking to other people there.

Calling these a violation of human rights, Madhavi replied, "You told me not to wear lipstick, but I wore it. If this is considered an offense, show me a GO prohibiting the use of lipstick."

About the allegation of her reporting to duty late, Madhavi said that she was only 30 minutes late on August 6, and due to a leg injury.

She claimed that she was transferred to Manali as a 'punishment', and not areas closer home like Anna Nagar, Ambattur, or Valasaravakkam.