GCC councillors request to form standing committee for solid waste management

CHENNAI: Ward members requested the Chennai Corporation to form a standing committee for solid waste management (SWM) during the monthly council meet held at the Ripon Building on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the northeast monsoon, they also urged the Mayor and Corporation Commissioner to hire the right equipment to clear garbage and water canals in all 15 zones before the second spell of monsoon begins in the capital city.

Though various measures have been taken for solid waste management (SWM) within the Corporation limit including waste segregation, biomining at dumpyards, and imposing penalty against violators, most denizens are unaware of the rules on SWM. “Though a few people segregate waste before handing it over to cleanliness workers, they are still unaware of the hazardous gas produced from the waste,” DMK Councillor of Ward 12 said. “People assume that some products are biodegradable. However, a few items take years to decompose and by then, it may cause irreparable harm to the environment. So, the council should consider forming a standing committee for SWM to initiate various systems and create awareness among the public.”

On the other hand, Mayor Priya announced that steps will be taken to establish a rope-car facility at the Marina Beach, and that she has already spoken to the minister about it. Emphasising on the importance of a rope-car at the beach, Ward 104 Councillor TV Semmozhi said, “The demand for a rope-car at Marina Beach has been a longstanding one. The municipality must take action to implement it soon.”

Councillors receive handheld tablets, 2-year WiFi subscription

During the 2024-25 budget, Mayor R Priya had announced that ward councillors within the Corporation limit would be provided handheld tablets to support the transition to a paperless system. As promised, she distributed 200 Samsung S9 fE handheld tablets and a two-year 4G WiFi subscription to council members on Tuesday. They have been procured for Rs 95.29 lakh.