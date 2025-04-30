GCC contract worker electrocuted in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old cleanliness worker, on contract with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), was electrocuted after he came in contact with an electric wire at the pumping station in Vyasarpadi on Tuesday.

The deceased, Kumar (44), was a cleanliness worker in ward number 45. On Monday evening, after finishing his work, Kumar went to the pumping station to wash his hands and feet.

While turning on the electric motor, he received an electric shock due to a short circuit. Severely injured, Kumar died shortly after the incident.

MKB Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.