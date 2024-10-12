GCC commissioner inspects monsoon preparatory works in Chennai

CHENNAI: As the northeast monsoon is likely to be onset by next week, the Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Kumaragurubaran on Saturday inspected monsoon preparatory works at various areas in the city.

Meanwhile, to prevent inundation in the residential areas during the monsoon season, with the storage capacity of 126 mcft has the ability to release 1,200 cusecs of water from the lake.

The commissioner inspected the ongoing interlinking works of storm water drains carried out at SRP Koil Street in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) and instructed to authorities in the concerned area to speed up and complete the works at the earliest to ensure there is no water stagnation on the road during the upcoming rainy days.

Similarly, as the monsoon preparatory works intensified across the city where relief camps and kitchens are kept ready.

He inspected at the relief camp located in CIT Nagar in Teynampet zone (zone 9).

The inspection included a review of the kitchen facilities where food is being prepared for the people who will be rescued from low-lying areas and stay at the relief centers.

Meanwhile, as part of the monsoon preparatory work, 120 cusecs of water released from four flood regulators from Ambattur lake.

The water level has reduced from 126 mcft to 70 mcft, which would help to store excess rainfall in the lake at present.

During the northeast monsoon intense spells in the capital city, the WRD would be discharged up to 1,200 cusecs of water.