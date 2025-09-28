GCC collects Rs 4.4 lakh fine for letting sewage into SWDs

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has collected fines amounting to Rs 4.40 lakh from individuals and commercial establishments for illegally discharging sewage water into storm water drains (SWDs) since July 1 across various city zones. In its monthly council meeting, the corporation had earlier passed a resolution to increase fines up to Rs 5 lakh, depending on building type.

According to GCC data, 39 residential connections were fined across 14 zones, with each household paying Rs 10,000. Two commercial buildings were also penalised, each paying Rs 25,000.

The highest collection was from the Teynampet zone, at Rs 90,000, followed by Madhavaram with Rs 55,000. On average, fines of Rs 50,000 each were collected from Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Ambattur zones. The least was recorded in the Tondiarpet and Perungudi zones, at Rs 10,000 each.

“The drive reflects the corporation’s commitment to regulate sewage disposal and curb unauthorised connections that can cause waterlogging during the monsoon,” said a GCC official.

However, TK Shanmugam of the Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association questioned, “It is fair to fine residents, but a large volume of sewage is let into SWDs by the Chennai Metro Water Department. Who will act against them? Also, sewage let into canals by residents and businesses should be stopped, as these directly feed into major city canals.”