GCC collects Rs 265 cr property tax for second half of 2025-26

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has collected Rs 265 crore in property tax for the second half of the financial year (October to March) so far, officials said on Saturday.

The Corporation had set a target of Rs 1,300 crore for property tax collection in the first half-year (April to September). However, only ₹1,002 crore was collected, with nearly 2 lakh property owners yet to make their payments.

The civic body has now extended the deadline to October 31.

Officials said those who fail to pay their dues by the end of the month will receive notices. For defaulters owing over Rs 1 crore, officials will visit the properties and paste warning notices directly on the premises. The civic body is also considering imposing penalties for non-payment.

The collection for the second half-year began on October 1. In the past 24 days, Rs 265 crore has been collected through field collection officers and online payments.

A senior GCC official said, “Our target is Rs 1,400 crore for the second half-year collection. Owners who pay their taxes before October 31 will receive a 5% rebate (maximum of Rs 5,000).”

Around 13.5 lakh owners in Chennai are registered with the civic body. Data on defaulters from the first half-year is being compiled and that notices will be issued from November 1 onwards.