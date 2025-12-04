GCC cancels global tender for waste management in Anna Nagar, Tondiarpet zones

CHENNAI: The Solid Waste Management (SWM) department of the Chennai Corporation has cancelled the previously approved tender for THE global contract for handling SWM in the Tondiarpet and Anna Nagar zones.

The decision on cancellation was made to raise service standards and broaden the scope of work to meet increasing public demands, a statement from the civic body read.

The tender, titled "C and T of Solid Waste Street Sweeping Waste, including street sweeping activities, Horticulture Waste and Collection and Storage of Domestic Hazardous Waste in the Zones 4 and 8 Package 7", had received approvals on November 28.

The statement said, "Tondiarpet and Anna Nagar zones are recognised as densely populated areas, encompassing narrow streets, large shopping malls, high-rise apartments, crematorium, parks and playgrounds. GCC noted that the originally prepared tender document was insufficient to address some service requirements of these areas."

According to the GCC, the tender's cancellation comes after continuous demands from residents and public representatives.

"The civic body has deemed it necessary to include several key civic maintenance services into the new contract's scope, crematorium, park and playground maintenance. These essential services are directly related to the well-being of the residents and will significantly enhance the quality of sanitation and waste management," said the statement.

A new tender with improved terms of reference, revised financial estimates and updated service elements would be issued soon, the statement added.