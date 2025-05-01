GCC approves new guidelines for vending, non-vending zones in Chennai

CHENNAI: The GCC passed a resolution in the council meeting on the norms to be followed in characterising vending and non-vending zones around the streets in the city, including allowing vending shops to the tune of 2.5% of the population of the area concerned.

The norms stated that since all the streets were congested and narrow, the vending shops should not be allowed within the close vicinity of temples and hospitals.

Town vending committee should ensure that pedestrians and vehicular traffic should not be interrupted while declaring the zones. Vending zones should be categorised as regulated and non-regulated, said the resolution.

It also stated that the vending committee should communicate with the city police in deciding the vending and non-vending zones, and that committee can consider the place recommended by the police. Deficiency of health measures cannot be cited as grounds to declare an area as a non-vending zone. The local body should improve the health situation in the area. Without conducting a survey and preparing a vending plan, no zone should be declared as a non-vending zone.

Vending shops should not be declared on narrow roads where two sides are allowed for traffic. In case the road is declared a one-way, street vending can be allowed. Vending can be allowed on one side of the roads that are 5 metres wide, and on both sides if the road width is 10 metres.

The resolution stated that every local authority should consult the planning authority. On recommendation of the town vending committee, once in five years, a plan must be prepared to promote street vending.