GCC announces 4 new ABC centres to curb stray population

CHENNAI: While the Chennai Corporation commenced microchipping stray dogs, they have proposed the construction of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres at several places in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 7.08 crore. On the other hand, places have been identified for cattle sheds to impound stray cattle, disturbing the public.

Sterilization of street dogs is being done in five ABC centres at Pulianthope, Kannammapet, Lloyd's Colony, Meenambakkam, and Sholinganallur. Last year, along with the Worldwide Veterinary Service, the Chennai Corporation conducted a survey where 1,80,157 stray dogs were identified in the corporation limit. Based on the survey, the civic body has proposed to construct ABC centres in four places in the city.

In the present financial year 2024 - 2025, north Chennai will get three new ABC centres - one proposed near Sathangadu MCC (Tiruvottiyur zone) and Kannapar Thidal (Royapuram zone) respectively, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.82 crore each. Similarly, Rs 1.82 crore has been allocated for the centre at Vazhuthalai Main Road near Madhavaram Bio CNG plant in Tondiarpet zone.

At Veerapandiya Kattabomman Cross Street (Perungudi zone) in south Chennai, an ABC centre is proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.60 crore. The construction of these centres is expected to commence soon.

The GCC also sets up cattle shelters in various parts of the city to impound cattle for those who do not have space to construct sheds in their locality. The local body has identified two more places to build cattle sheds - Tambaram - Velachery main road (Perungudi zone) and Bakthivendha road (Sholinganallur zone) at a total cost of Rs 2.56 crore and Rs 7.85 crore respectively.