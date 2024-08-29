GCC allocates Rs 10 crore for birth control of stray dogs

CHENNAI: Taking note of the rising number of dog bite cases in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Council has decided to allot Rs 10 crore towards birth control measures for the stray dog population.

In the GCC Council meeting chaired by Mayor R Priya today, a fund of Rs 10 crore was earmarked for the annual birth control of 50 thousand stray dogs, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Further details are awaited.