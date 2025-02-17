Garlic, raw mangoes get cheaper on pocket, check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Feb 17

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market saw major fluctuations on February 17, with some items witnessing a drop while others saw a slight increase.

Garlic which was priced at Rs 125 per kilogram on Feb 15 saw a drop of Rs 15, reaching Rs 110 per kilogram today. They were priced at Rs 250 for the past few months.

The price of raw mangoes have remained steady at Rs 80 for the past few days. However, the price has fallen by Rs 10 today and is being sold at Rs 70 per kg.

Cauliflower priced at Rs 30 per kilogram on Feb 15 is sold at Rs 20 today, a drop of Rs 10.

According to traders at the market, Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 45 per kg today. It was priced at Rs 35 on February 15.

Beans price has been fluctuating over the past few days, with the price increasing from Rs 30 on Feb 15 to Rs 45 today.

On February 17, coconut is being sold at Rs 58/kg, drumstick at Rs 70/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg, peas at Rs 40/kg, and cabbage at Rs 8/kg.