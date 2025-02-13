Garlic, radish get a tad cheaper, check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Feb 13

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Thursday, with no major fluctuations observed.

Garlic which was priced at Rs 130 per kilogram on Feb 12 saw a drop of Rs 5, reaching Rs 125 per kilogram today. They were priced at Rs 250 for the past few months.

The price of radish has remained steady at Rs 12 for the past few days. However, the price has fallen by Rs 2 today and is being sold at Rs 10 per kg.

According to traders at the market, coconuts are being sold at Rs 58 per kg today. It was priced at Rs 60 on February 12.

Staple vegetables such as onions and tomatoes have recorded only minor price change in recent days. Onion price has been fluctuating over the past few days, with the price increasing from Rs 38 on Feb 12 to Rs 40 today.

On February 13, yellow pumpkin is being sold at Rs 12/kg, drumstick at Rs 70/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg, peas at Rs 40/kg, and cabbage at Rs 10/kg.