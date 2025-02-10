Garlic prices plummet; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Feb 10

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables have seen a drop at Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Monday.

However, garlic prices have reduced drastically to Rs 150 per kg from Rs 300 to Rs 500 per kg, almost after a year.

The price of small onions has slightly decreased from Rs 90/kg on Feb 8 to Rs 80/kg on Feb 10.

The price of lemons was Rs 60/kg on Feb 8 but has dropped by Rs 10 on Feb 10 and is being sold for Rs 50/kg.

The price of drumsticks which was earlier sold at Rs 90 has dropped by Rs 10 and is sold for Rs 80.

On February 10, onions are being sold at Rs 38/kg, tomatoes at Rs 20/kg, potatoes at Rs 25/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 90/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg, peas at Rs 40/kg, green chillies at Rs 30/kg, and cabbage at Rs 10/kg.