Garlic price drops after 3-month high; check out the vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Feb 8

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: The price of garlic, which had hit a three-month high in the recent days, has finally come down at the Koyambedu wholesale market complex in Chennai on Saturday. There were minor fluctuations in the prices of several other vegetables.

According to traders, garlic, which was being sold for Rs 250/kg has become cheaper by Rs 100. It is now being sold at Rs 150/kg.

Lemon costs Rs 60 per kg on February 8, a rise by Rs 10 since February 5. On that day, it was being sold for Rs 50.

In contrast, the price of Ooty carrots saw a dip of Rs 10 today, with the vegetable being sold at Rs 40 on February 8 from Rs 50 on February 5.

On February 8, onion is being sold at Rs 34/kg, tomatoes at Rs 25/kg, potatoes at Rs 25/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 90/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg, peas at Rs 40/kg, and cabbage at Rs 10/kg.