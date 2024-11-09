Begin typing your search...
Garlic, peas, radish get cheaper on the pocket; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on November 9
The price of onions, which had increased to Rs 90 per kilogram on November 7, remains unchanged.
CHENNAI: The price of green peas, which was Rs 230 per kilogram throughout last month, has dropped by Rs 60 and is now selling for Rs 170 per kilogram.
The price of radish has halved, dropping from Rs 60 to Rs 30 per kilogram.
