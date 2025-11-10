Garlic, lemon prices fall at Chennai's Koyambedu market on November 10

CHENNAI: Prices of several vegetables continued to dip at the Koyambedu wholesale market on Monday (November 10), compared to the rates on November 9.

According to traders at the market, garlic recorded a Rs 20 dip from Rs 100 on Sunday to Rs 80 today.

Lemon is being sold at Rs 30 today, down Rs 10 from Rs 40 on November 9. Tomato recorded a Rs 5 fall from Rs 30 on Sunday to Rs 25 today.

The prices of Ooty carrot, drumstick, cauliflower, ivy gourd, and capsicum have also come down notably over the past day. Ooty carrot now sells for Rs 30 per kg; drumstick is priced at Rs 70; cauliflower at Rs 20.

Ridge gourd, is sold for Rs 35 per kg, respectively. Ivy gourd and capsicum are priced at Rs 25 and Rs 50.

The price of colored capsicum and shallots remained the same as yesterday, Rs 130 and Rs 50 per kg, respectively.

Meanwhile, beans are now priced at Rs 30 per kg, chow chow at Rs 15, radish at Rs 35, ladies' finger and bitter gourd at Rs 35 each, green chillies at Rs 25, and ginger at Rs 70.

Coriander and mint leaves are sold at Rs 6 and Rs 5 per bunch, respectively. Prices of onion (Rs 26/kg) and potato (Rs 30/kg) remain unchanged.