Garlic, ladies finger get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Mar 30

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market witnessed only moderate fluctuations on Sunday (March 30), stabilising after recent changes.

Garlic, which was priced at Rs 90 per kilogram on Mar 29, rose by Rs 10, reaching Rs 100 per kilogram today.

The price of ladies finger has remained steady at Rs 20 for the past few days. However, the price has risen by Rs 5 today and is being sold at Rs 25 per kg.

Essential kitchen staples like onions are being sold at Rs 20 per kg, while shallots are priced at Rs 30 per kg. Tomatoes are available at Rs 12 per kg. Potatoes remain steady at Rs 20 per kg.

Among root vegetables, Ooty carrots are priced at Rs 35 per kg, while beetroot is available for Rs 25 per kg. Radish is being sold at Rs 15 per kg, and yam costs Rs 60 per kg.

Meanwhile, bitter gourd is priced at Rs 30 per kg, while snake gourd at Rs 15 and bottle gourd at Rs 20 per kg. Cauliflower is priced at Rs 20 per kg, while cabbage remains affordable at Rs 6 per kg.

Ingredients like green chillies and ginger are priced at Rs 25 per kg and Rs 42 per kg, respectively.

Capsicum prices vary, with the standard variety available at Rs 30, while coloured capsicum remains expensive at Rs 60 per kg.

Raw mangoes are being sold at Rs 40 per kg while coconuts are available at Rs 55 per piece.