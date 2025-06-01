Garlic gets costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 1, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market recorded moderate fluctuations on June 1 (Sunday), with few items witnessing notable changes in price.

According to traders at the market, garlic, which was sold at Rs 120 per kg on May 31, is now being sold at Rs 150/kg, marking a Rs 30 rise.

The price of beans, which were sold at Rs 100 per kg on May 31, has increased by Rs 20 today. They are being sold at Rs 120/kg.

On the other hand, drumsticks are priced at Rs 60/kg today. They were sold at Rs 50/kg on May 31.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

On June 1, coconuts are being sold at Rs 56/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 15/kg, beetroot at Rs 50/kg, and lemon at Rs 70/kg.