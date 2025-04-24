Garlic, capsicum get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on Apr 24

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market saw moderate fluctuations on April 24 (Thursday), with some items witnessing an increase.

Garlic prices surged by Rs 20, rising from Rs 110 on April 22 to Rs 130 per kg today. Similarly, capsicum saw a hike of Rs 10, now selling at Rs 90, compared to Rs 80 on Tuesday.

On the other hand, prices of several vegetables dropped notably. Beans recorded the sharpest fall, dropping by Rs 30 per kg from Rs 80 on April 22 to Rs 50 on Thursday. Broad beans followed closely, slipping from Rs 60 to Rs 30.

Drumstick prices halved, falling by Rs 20 to sell at Rs 20 today.

Chow chow also dropped significantly by Rs 15, from Rs 25 to Rs 10 per kg.

Carrots and snake gourd became cheaper by Rs 5 each.

Carrots are now priced at Rs 30, down from Rs 35, while snake gourd is selling at Rs 15, compared to Rs 20 on Tuesday.

Ladies fingers and green peas saw a Rs 10 drop in their prices.

Ladies fingers now sell at Rs 15, while peas are priced at Rs 80, down from Rs 90.

The price of bitter gourd has dropped to Rs 20, while the price of brinjal has dropped to Rs 15.

Radish prices declined by Rs 7, from Rs 20 to Rs 13, and lemon prices eased by Rs 30, currently selling at Rs 120, down from Rs 150.

Onions saw a marginal drop of Rs 2 compared to April 22.

On April 22, tomatoes continued to be sold at Rs 15/kg, potatoes at Rs 15/kg, beetroot at Rs 15/kg, and green chillies at Rs 25/kg.