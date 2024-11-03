Garlic and peas get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on November 3

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in Chennai continued to record moderate fluctuations on Sunday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

The price of peas saw a sudden rise today after a recent drop. After being sold for Rs 200 per kilogram in the last week of October, they are now being sold for Rs 230/kg. In September, the price was around 220/kg.

Similarly, garlic too recorded a Rs 20 price rise on Sunday. From Rs 360 per kg on October 28, the rate went up to Rs 380 per kg on Sunday (November 3).

On the other hand, lemon price has fallen by Rs 10 – from Rs 100 per kg in October to Rs 90 on November 3.